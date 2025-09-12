Mahama promises more jobs and support for Zongo communities

President of the republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has assured Muslim leaders that his government will continue to do everything possible to improve the economy and create jobs for the youth.

Speaking to a gathering of imams, Mr. Mahama emphasised the government’s main focus in education was to expand technical and vocational training so that young people could gain the skills they need to work and support themselves.

He added that special attention would be given to Muslim communities to ensure they benefit from the rollout of new training centres.

He mentioned that programmes such as Ajumawura, which offers small loans to start businesses, and the National Apprenticeship Programme, which helps especially young women to learn trades like dressmaking, would also help the youth to build a future for themselves.

On support for Zongo communities, Mr. Mahama said a coordinator and deputy had been appointed to lead the Zongo Development Fund.

He announced that they would soon begin work on a microcredit scheme called the Soya Fund.

The fund, he explained, would provide small loans to poor households in Zongo communities, especially women engaged in small-scale businesses such as selling waakye, cocoa, or running small shops.

He said artisans like dressmakers would also benefit.

The president thanked the imams for their continuous prayers for Ghana, saying their intercession had helped the country remain one of the most peaceful nations in Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey