Majority Leader Calls For Abolishment of the OSP

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga has called for the abolishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Commenting on the matter involving the detention of private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu by the OSP on the floor of the House, Mr

Ayariga noted that the Attorney-General is better placed to fight corruption in the country when given the needed resources.

However, the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Jinapor was of the view that the creation of the OSP by the previous Government was a noble idea therefore the Majority Caucus must stop pushing for the repeal of the Act that established the OSP.

Earlier on the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Dafeamekpor urged the House to invite the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng to the House to explain the reasons behind the recent detentions of individuals invited to assist investigations.

The Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who was in the chair noted that the behavior of arresting and detaining individuals by the OSP and other security institutions must not be politicised.