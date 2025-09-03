Manhyia Palace opens media accreditation for Asantehemaa’s Dote-Yie

The Manhyia Palace has called on media houses to apply for accreditation to cover the upcoming Dote-Yie of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa.

The traditional ceremony will take place from September 14-18, 2025 in Kumasi.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Media Committee, George Antwi-Boasiako, the Palace urged the media to submit applications

by Friday, September 5, 2025

The Dote-Yie is an important cultural event marking the final funeral rites of the Asantehemaa, who plays a key role in Asante tradition.

The Manhyia Palace encouraged all interested media houses to submit their requests on time to ensure smooth coordination during the ceremony.

By: Jacob Aggrey