Media, Wildlife activists take part in health walk

A section of Sports Journalists and officials of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Saturday took part in a healthy bird walk at the Legon Botanical Gardens to commemorate the Sustainability Month celebration of MTN Ghana.

The event, dubbed “Bird Walk with the Media and CSO’s,” was organised by MTN Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Wildlife Society (GWS).

The exercise was started with an intense aerobic session for practitioners to exercise and prepare for the nearly three-hour walk in the garden with an aim to deepen participants’ understanding of biodiversity and the need to protect the environment.

The walk was led by Dr Sandra Owusu-Gyamfi, Executive Director of the Ghana Wildlife Society, who urged Ghanaians to reduce reliance on plastics and explore environmentally friendly alternatives in their homes, offices and other public spaces.

She cautioned that plastic waste, particularly microplastics, poses a serious threat to marine life and the wider ecosystem, stressing the need for individuals, businesses and institutions to take deliberate steps to reduce plastic pollution.

Dr Owusu-Gyamfi also highlighted the importance of birds as unique species of creation, noting that their freedom and way of life offer valuable lessons to humans about nature and peaceful coexistence.

She encouraged participants to develop a deeper appreciation for birds and other wildlife, saying protecting biodiversity was a shared responsibility.

Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Acting General Manager of Sustainability at MTN, said the exercise formed part of the company’s Sustainability Month activities, describing the experience as an opportunity to reconnect with nature and strengthen relationships among colleagues and media partners.

Mrs Fiagbenu mentioned that the walk provided a valuable opportunity for participants to reconnect not only with nature but also with one another.

Ms Efua Falconer, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at MTN, indicated that the company, as an innovative organisation, continued to keep pace with emerging trends and developments.

She said MTN also wanted its media partners to remain abreast of such developments and share in initiatives that promoted sustainability and responsible environmental practices.

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