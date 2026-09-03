New Captains for Black Princesses

The technical team of the Black Princesses, led by Head Coach Charles Sampson, has named the team’s captains ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Dreamz Ladies midfielder, Sarah Nyarko, has been given the nod to lead the team into the tournament.

The dynamic midfielder has been an integral part of the side, featuring in all the qualifying matches and now set to represent Ghana on the world stage.

Diana Amoako will serve as first vice-captain, while Army Ladies’ Esther Asamoah steps in as second vice-captain.

Diana Amoako – First Vice Captain Esther Asamoah- Second Vice Captain Sarah Nyarko

The trio will lead the Black Princesses as they make their eighth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador on September 6, 2026, before taking on Korea Republic and France in the other group fixtures.

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