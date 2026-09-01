Netball: Golden Maidens to face Cote d’Ivoire in int’l friendly

The national netball female team, Golden Maidens, is scheduled to take on their Ivorian counterparts in an international friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day friendly encounter would start at 3p.m. each day from September 10-11.

In attendance would be high profile dignitaries including the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Iddie Adams; the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah; and President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Richard Akpokavie.

Also expected to join the high profile personalities is the President of the Africa Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen.

The rest are the President of the Netball Federation of Ghana, Reverend E. D. Nikoi; and the Technical Director, Netball Federation of Ghana, Mr Kofi Asamoah Acheampong.

At the two-day friendly encounter, the players of both national teams would be expected to thrill supporters to some exciting display of netball skills as they battle to get a win as well as the bragging right at the end of the fixtures.

A statement from the National Netball Federation (NFG), therefore, urged the netball fraternity, the basic and senior high schools and public universities who play the game of netball to rally support to the national team during the friendly encounters.

The Golden Maidens had been participating in continental events organised by African Netball, including the Netball Africa Cup and occasionally engage in bilateral test matches or localised inivitation tournaments within West Africa and international friendlies when funding permits.

BY Benjamin Arcton-Tettey

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