Ghana, Nigeria to clash in Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers

Ghana and Nigeria have been paired in the second round of the 2026 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, for a place at the continental finals in Senegal on the line.

The draw, conducted at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo, brought together two of the region’s fiercest football rivals in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the qualifying series.

The tie would be decided over two legs, with the first match scheduled for October 9 to 11, with the return fixture set for October 16 to 18, while venue and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed by organisers.

Sixteen nations would be competing across the qualifying round for seven available slots at the eight-team finals, with hosts Senegal having already secured automatic qualification as tournament hosts.

Other second-round pairings announced alongside the Ghana-Nigeria clash include Côte d’Ivoire verses Mauritania, Seychelles against Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique, while Burundi would take on Uganda, with Egypt and Morocco’s opponents yet to be finalised.

The winner of the Ghana-Nigeria tie would move a step closer to the finals proper, scheduled to run from November 7 to 15.

Beyond continental glory, the stakes extend further, as the tournament would double as the African qualifying pathway to the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, with the two eventual finalists in Senegal earning direct tickets to the global showpiece.

Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles head into the tie as one of the most decorated sides in the competition’s history, having lifted the title twice, in 2006 and 2007, but have endured recent frustration while missing out on the last three FIFA World Cup editions.

Senegal remains the dominant force on the continent, having won the last five consecutive editions of the Beach Soccer AFcON tournament, including the 2024 title in Egypt, a record that underlines the difficulty facing challengers hoping to dethrone the Lions of Teranga.

For the Black Sharks of Ghana, the clash would offer a fresh opportunity to test their credentials against a traditional West African powerhouse, with both nations expected to go all out over the two legs as they chase a rare and prized ticket to Senegal.

Mr Saviour Delanyo Amesoda, Beach Soccer enthusiast at Keta, told the Ghana News Agency that many were hoping that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to announce Keta as host city for the AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Nigerian. –GNA

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q