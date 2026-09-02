Taekwondo: Gt. Accra Region emerges winners of 16th Korea Ambassador Open

The Greater Accra Region (GAR) maintained its dominance on the annual Korea Ambassador Championship, registering a total of 26 medals to emerge champions of the 16th edition of the games held at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The GAR dominated in almost all the respective event, sweeping 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and eight bronze medals.

The Upper East Region was their closest followers, registering a gold, silver and six bronze medals to occupy second position and Western Region in third after annexing a gold and silver medals.

Other medals winners were Central Region with four bronze medals and Volta with two silver medals. Eastern and Bono regions left without a medal at the day’s championship.

In the individual awards, the Best Male 10/11 years kyorugi (Sparring) athlete was awarded to Gaddiel Cromwell (Eastern Region); Best Female 10/11 years kyorugi Athlete to Setorme Tornyevah (Greater Accra); Best Male Cadet kyorugi athlete to Issah Zulkif- (Greater Accra) and the Best Female Cadet Kyorugi going to Ramatu Salifu (Greater Accra).

Other awards including the Best Male Junior kyorugi to Ismael Halid (Greater Accra); Best Female Junior kyorugi athlete to Afua Otoo (Western Region); Best Male poomsae athlete to Yoofi Aggrey-Fynn (Greater Accra Region); Best Female Poomsae- Sitta Tornyevah (Greater Accra region) and Best Regional Team award going to Greater Accra Region.

The GAR’s Ramatu Salifu kicked off the day’s all-action event into motion after defeating Chany Amelessousom to share the gold and silver medals positions in the Female Cadet event. Elsie Addo and Shameema Mariam Okyere shared the bronze spots.

At the 10-11 years Cadet Mase Kyorugu, GAR’s Eric Agorku defeated Noel Lesu-Kumi in the final to win gold. Walid Yusif from the Central Region and William Owiredu (GAR) shared the bronze medals.

GAR’s Clifford Teye Apeku won the Male Pomase Juniors event and was followed in second position by Owusu Ferguson Kojo Korsah from the Upper East Region (UER) and Nudu Mohammed and Abugbor Abdul Gaffar Titera with bronze medals.

In the Junior 63 Male event, it was a clean sweep for GAR’s Ishmael Halid with gold, Neddloyd Frimpong with silver and Ibrahim Mohammed and Prince Braimah for bronze.

Ali Chakoja Patience from U/E halted the GAR run when he defeated Paulina Tetteh Gyimah to earn her region a gold medal. Compatriot Dalava Kevina Anongba also won bronze to establish the UER dominance in the Female Poomase Juniors event.

Setorme Tornyevaah, Kezia Ennon and Mina Afeonoko swept the top three medals in the Female Cadet Kyorugu 10-11 years event.

GAR again dominated the Poomase Cadet 10-11 years female event with Mina Afeonoko, Setorme Tornyevaah and Makafui Audrey Fiadjoe sweeping gold, silver and fourth place bronze. Third place bronze went to Wahaba Azuure from UER.

Yeli Novotry (GAR) won the Junior 61 male event after defeating Alou Amarou from the Volta Region (V/R) with the GAR duo of Salassie Addo and Muhaima Yusuf sharing the bronze spots.

The Cadet Female Poomase event also witnessed a clean GAR sweep as Sitta Tornyevaah, Michelle Afeonoko Dede and Mensah Yaa Blankson winning the medals just as the Poomase Cadet Male 10-11 years event that saw Yoofi Aggrey, Duke Gabriel, Noewl Kumi Adjei and Richard Okai ensuring a clean sweep for GAR.

The Kyorugu female juniors event had Afua Otoo from the Western Region (W/R) topping the honours list, followed by Mariam Salifu, Ali Chakoja Patience and Dalaba Kevina.

Addressing the participants, the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, expressed gratitude to the Korea Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Park Kyonsig, for the embassy’s commitment to the championship which has run for the past 16 years.

According to him, the championship had served as a platform for the growth, promotion and development of Taekwondo and also given athletes the opportunity to compete, gain valuable experience, test themselves against quality opposition and develop the confidence to progress to higher levels of competition.

As a new executive, he said, “We recognise that we have a responsibility to build upon an important legacy and take Taekwondo to the next level.”

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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