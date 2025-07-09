Messi to extend Inter Miami stay despite Al-Ahli interest

Lionel Messi is expected to extend his contract at Inter Miami despite links with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old’s current contract expires in December, and there has been a concrete approach from Al-Ahli to try and prize him away. However, Inter Miami have always been confident Messi will stay until at least the end of the 2026 MLS season, and in doing so play at the club’s new Freedom Park Stadium.

“I’m very confident he’ll be opening our new stadium in 2026,” Inter Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas told GMS back in December. “I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the offsea­son. I’m optimistic that as long as Leo’s health holds up, we’ll be seeing him in pink.”

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. At the time, Al-Hilal made a big push to try and secure his signature. In fact, Saudi dealmakers were so confi­dent they even had a private jet on standby, and announcement videos being prepared, only to discover the Argentina international pre­ferred a switch to Miami.

Two years on, and Saudi interest in Messi hasn’t gone away. Al-Ahli now have preference from the PIF clubs, with the feeling be­ing the Jeddah-based side are next in line to secure a global star.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is another name of significant interest, and Al-Ahli could yet try an audacious move for his signa­ture this summer despite the fact the player has stated he wants to remain at the Bernabeu. No new deal has been signed yet, despite advanced talks between all parties, and Al-Ahli remain alert to the situation.

Saudi still dream of Messi play­ing there one day, but Miami are set to tie the Argentine down until after the 2026 World Cup.

Since joining in 2023, Messi has scored 34 goals in 42 MLS games, while this season he has found the net 12 times in 14 league games and provided six assists. Messi also scored a game-winning free-kick as Inter Miami beat Porto 2-1 en route to qualifying for the last 16 of the Club World Cup.-Givemesport