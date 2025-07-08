MiDA to leverage MCC successes for Volta Economic Corridor

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is com­mitted to playing key role in Gha­na’s agricultural transformation by applying successful strategies from the $547 million Millen­nium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to the govern­ment’s new Grow24 initiative.

The Grow24, recently launched by President John Dramani Mahama, is a bold agricultural policy under the broader “24hr+” development agenda.

At its heart is the Volta Eco­nomic Corridor project, which aims to irrigate over two million hectares of land for intensive, is commercially viable farming.

The Volta Economic Corri­dor, seen as a flagship of the Grow24 policy, is expected to become a key food production hub, improve export capacity, and create thousands of jobs in rural communities.

Mr Mould stated that MiDA, originally established to im­plement the U.S.-funded MCC Compact, would now take on an expanded role as a national delivery agency for agricultural transformation efforts.

According to Mr Mould, MiDA’s broad experience in in­frastructure, energy, and agro-in­dustrial development made it ideally suited to drive large-scale agricultural initiatives across the country.

“Through the MCC Compact, we developed proven, high-im­pact models ready for nationwide implementation,” he stated, add­ing that, “We’re now building on that foundation to support food security, economic diversification, and rural industrialisation under Grow24.”

One of the key successes of the MCC Compact was its $189 million Agriculture Project, which included the Land Ten­ure Facilitation (LTF) Activity. This pilot programme enhanced land tenure security, encouraged investment in agriculture, and boosted productivity.

Furthermore, Mr Mould explained that core components from the Compact—such as land preparation, irrigation engineering, and integrated agronomic systems—would be adapted and scaled to meet Grow24’s ambitious targets.

He described ongoing efforts to clear and level land using precision methods, alongside the design of advanced irriga­tion systems tailored to various landscapes. These efforts combine agricultural science, economics, and engineering to build sustainable, and large-scale farming enterprises.

MiDA’s role, Mr Mould em­phasised, is to provide the tech­nical and managerial backbone necessary for the long-term success of the initiative.

“Grow24 represents a bold new vision for agricultural development in Ghana, and MiDA is fully prepared to deliver on that promise,” he concluded.

As Ghana embarks on this new chapter of agricultur­al growth, MiDA’s renewed mandate under Grow24 could transform the landscape of farming and agribusiness across the nation.

