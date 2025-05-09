Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, Industry to lead Ghana’s delegation to GEC 2025
The President, John Dramani Mahama, has officially designated Ms Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, to represent him and lead Ghana’s high-level delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2025, taking place in Indiana, USA from June 2–5, 2025.
The 2025 GEC is hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) under the auspices of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and innovation leaders from over 200 countries.
The Congress aims to accelerate new ideas, drive economic growth, and expand global prosperity through entrepreneurship.
GEC is the world’s premier cross-sector gathering focused on empowering startups and scaling innovation ecosystems.
Past host cities have included Dubai, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kansas City, Milan, and Rio de Janeiro. Indianapolis becomes the second U.S. city to host since the Congress’s inception in 2009.
The 2025 theme, “The Bold Transforms the World,” emphasises the transformative power of entrepreneurship.
“I believe President Mahama’s decision to designate Ms Ofosu-Adjare underscores Ghana’s strong commitment to advancing entrepreneurship and private sector-led growth as a cornerstone of its economic transformation agenda,” Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder of GEN-Ghana said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.
“The Minister is expected to participate in the GEC Ministerial Summit and engage in strategic bilateral meetings, investment forums, and high-level dialogues focused on advancing innovation and job creation,” he said.
The Ghana delegation will comprise representatives from government, private sector, entrepreneurial support organizations, and the Ghanaian diaspora.
They will showcase Ghana’s investment potential, promote innovations in agribusiness, and
explore new partnerships to drive inclusive economic growth.
Participation in GEC Indiana aligns with Ghana’s international economic diplomacy agenda to elevate its startup ecosystem, build capacity for MSMEs, and strengthen public-private partnerships globally.
BY TIMES REPORTER