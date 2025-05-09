Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, Industry to lead Ghana’s delegation to GEC 2025

The President, John Drama­ni Mahama, has officially designated Ms Elizabeth Ofo­su-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, to represent him and lead Ghana’s high-level delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Con­gress (GEC) 2025, taking place in Indiana, USA from June 2–5, 2025.

The 2025 GEC is hosted by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) under the aus­pices of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and innovation leaders from over 200 countries.

The Congress aims to accel­erate new ideas, drive economic growth, and expand global pros­perity through entrepreneurship.

GEC is the world’s premier cross-sector gathering focused on empowering startups and scaling innovation ecosystems.

Past host cities have included Dubai, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kansas City, Milan, and Rio de Janeiro. Indianapolis becomes the second U.S. city to host since the Congress’s inception in 2009.

The 2025 theme, “The Bold Transforms the World,” empha­sises the transformative power of entrepreneurship.

“I believe President Mahama’s decision to designate Ms Ofo­su-Adjare underscores Ghana’s strong commitment to advancing entrepreneurship and private sec­tor-led growth as a cornerstone of its economic transformation agenda,” Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder of GEN-Gha­na said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

“The Minister is expected to participate in the GEC Ministeri­al Summit and engage in strategic bilateral meetings, investment forums, and high-level dialogues focused on advancing innovation and job creation,” he said.

The Ghana delegation will comprise representatives from government, private sector, entre­preneurial support organizations, and the Ghanaian diaspora.

They will showcase Ghana’s investment potential, promote innovations in agribusiness, and

explore new partnerships to drive inclusive economic growth.

Participation in GEC Indiana aligns with Ghana’s international economic diplomacy agenda to elevate its startup ecosystem, build capacity for MSMEs, and strengthen public-private partner­ships globally.

