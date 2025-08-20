Ministry of Roads urges assemblies to seek clearance before mounting billboards on roads

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has cautioned assemblies across the country to work with the appropriate regional road agencies before granting permits for advertisements or notices along road corridors.

This follows the installation of an unauthorized billboard at a section of the Flowerpot Interchange in Accra.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the Ministry said the billboard breaches the Ghana Standards Authority’s Advertisement Specification for Outdoor Signs (GS 847:2019), the Road Traffic Act (Act 540), and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).

The Ministry referenced a recent press release from the Students Loan Trust Fund, which disowned the billboard and warned against the unlawful use of its logo.

It has directed the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly to work with the Department of Urban Roads to remove the billboard immediately.

The Ministry further urged the Advertising Association of Ghana to enforce its code of conduct to ensure outdoor advertising structures comply with the law.

According to the statement signed by the head of public relations at the ministry Mr. Nasir Ahmad Yartey,, these measures are necessary to protect road infrastructure and enhance safety for all road users.

By: Jacob Aggrey