Minority Leader accuses government over harassment of Akwatia MP

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused the government of colluding with the Koforidua High Court to harass Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, New Patri­otic Party Member of Parliament for Akwatia.

This accusation comes after Inte­rior Minister, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka’s, explanation of attempts to arrest Mr Kumi following a bench warrant issued for his arrest on contempt charges.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed dismay at the Minister’s justifi­cation, stating, “Clearly, there’s collusion between the government and the high court, Koforidua, to use their own set of laws in our country.”

The Minority Leader empha­sised, during a press conference in Parliament House, in Accra, on Wednesday that the government’s actions were not in line with the country’s laws, highlighting the proper procedure for enforcing a court order.

“When there is a court order, it is for the registrar to assign a bai­liff for the purposes of enforcing the order,” Mr Afenyo-Markin explained.

“This was a situation where the Supreme Court had already frozen the enforcement of that order,” he added.

The Minority Leader recount­ed the alleged harassment of Mr Kumi by state security operatives, alleging, that, “They were armed with pickup vehicles, and in fact, they actually pulled a weapon, a pistol on the MP, trying to threaten him, to force him into the pickup.”

He also announced plans to file a question with the Attorney General to address the alleged collusion be­tween the judiciary and the national security coordinator.

—GNA