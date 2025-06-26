Minority opposed Judges due to Mahama’s political motive – Miracle

Dennis Miracle Aboagye, Director of Communica­tions for the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team, has stated that the Minority’s opposition to the approval of seven new Supreme Court justices was not due to concerns about the competence of the nominees, but rather what he described as the political motive and premeditated intent behind President Mahama’s appoint­ments.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, June 25, Dennis argued that the President’s earlier comments about rebalancing the judiciary had sparked political suspicion and controversy over the nominations.

“The Minority objected to the approval not because they had problems with the noble judges, but because of the utterances, intention, and premeditation that the Pres­ident came into office with,” he said.

He recalled that President Mahama had previously stated that the judiciary was politically skewed and had pledged to correct it if elect­ed. According to him, these remarks planted the seeds of public doubt well before the appointments were made.

“You come and tell the country that in your view, you think the court is packed with political people, so your party people should be ready. When you come, you are going to balance a bench and elevate it to the bench,” he recounted.

He emphasised that while the nominees were indeed qualified, the political context surrounding the appoint­ments fueled the controversy.

“Immediately you come, you appoint seven. I may not have any problem with it, but I am clear in my mind that the seven you appointed may not be true, but are NDC people. That is because you set the tone,” he added.

Despite strong opposition from the Minority, Parliament approved all seven Supreme Court nominees appointed by President John Dramani Ma­hama. The approval followed a heated plenary session and a voice vote, with the Majority side endorsing the Appoint­ments Committee’s final report.

The Minority had raised constitutional concerns, especially in light of the suspension of the Chief Jus­tice. They also criticised the Supreme Court’s handling of certain high-profile cases and questioned the timing and rationale behind the appoint­ments.

