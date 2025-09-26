MOE begins investigations into BECE placement bribery allegations

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched investigations into allegations circulating on social media that placement into Aburi Girls’ Senior High School costs GH¢15,000.

In a statement issued in Accra on September 25, 2025, the Ministry said the claim, attributed to one Gertrude Adzo Borklo, appeared to be an attempt to create the false impression that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Computerised School Placement System was for sale.

According to the Ministry, attempts to reach the author of the post have so far been unsuccessful, as her social media account was deactivated shortly after the publication.

It added that other anonymous accounts were amplifying similar falsehoods.

The Ministry noted that it was working with National Security, the Cyber Security Authority and other agencies to trace and investigate those behind the allegations.

It stressed that the BECE Computerised School Placement System is entirely free of charge and that no payment is required to access it.

The Ministry urged the public to provide information or evidence about anyone demanding money for school placements, including officials or third parties, through its dedicated hotlines, 054 154 8223 (Calls) and 024 490 8957 (WhatsApp).

It assured swift and decisive action against anyone found culpable and called for public support to protect the integrity and transparency of Ghana’s school placement system.

By: Jacob Aggrey