Mohammed Salisu, Prince Osei Owusu team up with Black Stars in Nagoya

AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu and CF Montreal striker Prince Osei Owusu are the latest players to team up with the Black Stars in Nagoya after arriving in camp on Wednesday evening.

They take the number of players to twenty-one (21) following the inclusion of Christopher Bonsu Baah, who arrived earlier on Wednesday, leaving Benjamin Asare as the only player who is yet to arrive in Japan.

While Christopher Bonsu Baah trained with the team on Wednesday afternoon, Salisu and Osei Owusu will join full squad training on Thursday ahead of the match on Friday.

Ghana will face off with Japan in the Kirin Cup at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi on Friday, November 14, 2025, as both teams use the match to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico