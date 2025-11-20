Morocco Extend Record-Breaking Winning Streak to 18

Morocco extended their record run of consecutive victories to 18 with a convincing 4-0 friendly win over Uganda in Tangier on Tuesday.

The match was part of Morocco’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, which the country will host next month.

The scoring began early when Uganda defender Herbert Achai inadvertently put the ball into his own net in the fourth minute. Ismael Saibari doubled Morocco’s lead in the 33rd minute.

Substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Bilal El Khannouss added the final two goals, with Rahimi converting a penalty in the 79th minute and El Khannouss sealing the 4-0 victory in the 88th minute.

Morocco surpassed the previous record of 15 successive wins set by Spain between June 2008 and 2009.

The Atlas Lions will open the AFCON finals against Comoros in Rabat on December 21.

BY SPORTS DESK

