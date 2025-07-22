MP for Ejisu highlights deplorable conditions of roads in the Ejisu constituency

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng has highlighted the deplorable conditions of roads in the Ejisu Constituency.

He noted that these roads are lifelines that connect the people to markets, schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

According to him as far back as a year ago, work commenced on both Ejisu-Onwe and Kokobra-Achiase roads.

Bridges were built, gutters were constructed, and the people’s hopes were rekindled but those hopes are dimming once again.

The MP for Ejisu made this known to the House when he presented a statement on the deplorable conditions of roads in the Ejisu constituency.

“Mr. Speaker I do not rise to lay blame. I rise to call this House to conscience to remind ourselves that governance is a continuum and the same exist for the benefit of all including the people of Onwe,Asieninpong, Kwaso, Kokobra,Ekyem, Akokoamong, Achiase,Asamang among others,” He stated.

Sadly he indicated that, the situation has worsened with the onset of the rainy season, stressing that these roads have become traps endangering pregnant women, school children, traders, and farmers. Vehicles get stuck, transport grinds to a halt, produce spoil and the local economy bleeds quietly.

He appealed to the Minister of Roads, Kwame Governs Agbodza to help fix the roads to ease the frustration of road users.