MTN Ghana engages CSOs on connectivity, sustainability

MTN Ghana hosted selected representatives from Civil Society Or­ganisations (CSOs) in Accra for a forum focused on connectivity, sustainability, and digital inclusion.

The CSO Forum is part of MTN’s ongoing stakeholder engagement initiatives aimed at fostering transparency, gather­ing feedback, and strengthening partnerships that support the company’s ambition to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

In her opening remarks, Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, underscored the critical role of CSOs as partners in shaping policy and public discourse.

She emphasised that as the telecom and digital sector evolves into what she described as the “sector of sectors,” MTN must continue to balance business growth with responsibility.

Ms Wiafe reiterated that sustainability lies at the core of MTN’s strategy, highlighting ini­tiatives such as the ban on plastic bottles in MTN offices to reduce waste and protect the environ­ment.

She also noted the company’s progress in renewable energy adoption, pointing out that half of MTN Ghana’s energy needs are now met through green sources.

Mr Reuben Opata, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Gha­na, delivered a detailed presenta­tion on the evolution of mobile technology and the state of MTN’s network.

He stressed the centrality of investment in delivering reliable connectivity.

“You cannot deliver qual­ity service without significant investment. MTN has invested over $1 billion in Ghana’s network because that’s what it takes to expand coverage and improve quality,” he said.

Mr Opata further explained that despite these substantial investments, challenges such as frequent fiber cuts continue to disrupt service delivery.

“This year alone, MTN has spent about $22 million repairing fiber cuts. Without these repairs, communication simply stops that’s how critical fiber is to Ghana’s connectivity,” he added.

Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications, reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to engaging stakeholders in advancing Ghana’s digital agenda.

She also pledged to sustain open and transparent communi­cation between CSOs and MTN to deepen collaboration and build trust.

The discussions at the forum also addressed issues such as accessibility for persons with disabilities, customer experience, and the role of digital technology in driving economic growth.

Participants welcomed the open dialogue and raised concerns around Mobile Money fraud, affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, emphasising the need for continued collaboration and highlighting areas where MTN could improve to better serve communities.

