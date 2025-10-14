13 communities in Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency connected to national grid

Thirteen communities in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region have been connected to the national grid under the Expansion Electrification Project.

The beneficiary communities are Zomlape, Nikpegu, Torooe, Dokope, Kpatiyan, Darivogupe, Bagpe, Dawunipe, Diwuripe, Larigbani, Mammudupe, Sankara and Nyinyape.

The project was initiated and funded by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor.

At a symbolic inauguration held on Saturday at Nikpegu, one of the beneficiary communities, the MP said the initiative was a promise he made during the 2024 general election.

“I’m happy that today I have fulfilled the promise I made to you during the campaign period, and out of the 20 communities, these 13 have been completed,” he stated.

He noted his commitment to ensuring that every community in the constituency without electricity would be connected to the national grid.

Mr Jinapor added that the connection of the communities to electricity was aimed at opening up the entire constituency and promoting commercial activities in the area.

He said the inauguration marked another milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity.

According to him, this forms part of plans to improve the quality of life in rural communities and accelerate inclusive growth under the National Electrification Scheme.

Mr Jinapor, who is also the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, emphasised government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to modern energy services across all parts of the country.

The MP stated that electricity was not just about lighting homes but about powering opportunity, driving enterprise and transforming lives.

“Through projects of this nature, we are delivering on our promise to make energy the bedrock of Ghana’s green and inclusive development,” he added.

He further indicated his commitment to providing more infrastructure for the constituency, saying Yapei-Kusawgu would continue to receive the development needed to improve living conditions.

The Assembly Member for the Nikpegu Electoral Area, Sulemana Hamza, in an interview, said access to electricity would enable community members to open shops to sell water and non-alcoholic beverages to supplement family income.

He added that residents would no longer trek miles to neighbouring communities to charge their phones.

Mr Hamza further noted that children would now have enough time to study at night since they had electricity.

Alhassan Ibrahim Tapuya, a student, said the facility would enable pupils and students in the community to study at night and enhance academic performance.

He also appealed to the MP to support them with learning materials to help deepen their academic skills.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, NIKPEGU

