My relationship with Akufo Addo is cordial- Paul Afoko

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, says he has no personal grudge against former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing their relationship as cordial despite their past political differences.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda on Channel one TV yesterday, Mr Afoko said he does not hold on to bitterness and has chosen forgiveness over resentment.

“My relationship with Akufo-Addo is cordial,” he said. “It’s my nature. I don’t harbour things.”

Mr. Afoko explained that his approach to forgiveness was shaped by his past experiences, including his relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings, under whose military administration he was imprisoned.

He recounted that years after those events, Mr. Rawlings invited him to his residence at Vume in the Volta Region, where they had a lengthy and honest discussion.

According to him, he reminded the late former President of a meeting they had while he was in detention, when he was brought from prison to the Castle.

Mr Afoko said Mr Rawlings recognised him after he reminded him of the incident and recalled describing him as a courageous young man. He added that the former President had even offered him an opportunity to join a group travelling to Cuba for training, but he declined.

He said he later told Mr Rawlings that although he disagreed with some actions carried out during his administration, he had never blamed him personally.

“I’ve never blamed you. I have blamed the things that you did, but not you as a person. Some of the things were done in your name, even without your knowledge,” Mr Afoko recalled telling the late President.

Drawing a comparison with his relationship with former President Akufo-Addo, Mr Afoko said he applies the same principle of forgiveness to everyone.

“It’s my nature. I don’t harbour things. Long gone,” he said.

He added that he deliberately avoids dwelling on negative experiences because he prefers to focus on positive things in life.

“The space in my head is not for rent to negativity. There’s not enough space. I don’t rent it out to negative things. I want it to be kept for positive things,” he stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey