Government confirms deaths of two state ministers; six others in military helicopter crash

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has announced that eight people, including two Ministers of State, have died in a military helicopter crash this afternoon in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the Government of Ghana, Mr. Debrah described the incident as a national tragedy.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of eight lives in the crash of a military helicopter this afternoon,” he said.

The deceased include Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed (MP), Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

Others are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Also among the dead are Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The Chief of Staff said the President and Government extend their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, adding that they died while serving the nation.

He noted that as a mark of respect, all national flags were to be flown at half-mast until further notice.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are expected to begin immediately.

By: Jacob Aggrey