NACOC arrests 3 suspects, dismantles major cannabis hub in Volta Region

The Narcotics Control Commission has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after arresting three suspects in an overnight raid on a suspected cannabis production and storage hub in Koleonu, Wegbe, and Akplamafu, Volta Region.

Acting on credible intelligence, NACOC’s tactical team stormed a stash house believed to be a key center for cultivating, processing, and distributing cannabis and hashish oil. The coordinated operation led to the arrest of three principal suspects allegedly tied to the illegal trade.

NACOC described the raid as a decisive strike against narcotics-related crime, highlighting its renewed push to break up drug syndicates threatening public safety.

The Commission says this is a significant step in its ongoing effort to identify, disrupt, and dismantle illegal drug networks nationwide. The suspects are in custody and are expected to assist investigators in tracing collaborators and supply routes linked to the operation.

NACOC added that the successful raid serves as a stern warning: law enforcement remains vigilant and will not relent in its crackdown on illicit drug activity.

The three suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme