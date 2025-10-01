NACOC Director-General pays courtesy on Aflao Paramount Chief

THE Direc­tor-General of the Narcotics Control Com­mission, Brig Gen Maxwell Obuba Mantey, on Friday, paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Togbuga Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alex­ander Twum-Berimah, and some management members.

Brig General Mantey said the visit was to elicit the support of the Paramount Chief on the campaign against illicit and drug trafficking and abuse of drugs among the youth in his jurisdic­tion and across the country.

He appealed to the Overlord to support the campaign against the illicit drug menace, which was gradually gaining ground among the youth.

“NACOC is always ready to partner and cooperate with all stakeholders to help curb the il­licit drug trafficking and abuse, as Ghana needs the next generation to be very healthy and active,” Brig Gen Mantey added.

Torgbuga Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V expressed concern that his traditional area was gaining grounds for illicit drug trafficking and abuse by the youth.

“It is sad to note that all manner of illicit drugs can be found in Aflao, and this calls for great concern by all, and I am happy NACOC is reaching out to us, the tradi­tional leadership, mainly to find pragmatic measures to curb the growing situation of drug abuse and trafficking in and around Aflao”, Torgbuga Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V said.

He urged the management of NACOC to intensify the cam­paign against drug trafficking and abuse and called for partnership between the security traditional authorities and security agencies in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

BY TIMES REPORTER

