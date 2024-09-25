Nadal in Spain squad for Davis Cup finals

Rafael Nadal has been included in Spain’s squad for the Davis Cup Final Eight in November.

The former world number one, 38, has been added alongside world number three, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers.

Nadal has not competed since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion was beaten in the singles by Novak Djokovic and lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles after partnering Alcaraz.

He withdrew from the US Open in August and last weekend’s Laver Cup because of fitness concerns.

Six-time champions Spain, whose most recent success came in 2019, face Netherlands in the quarter-finals, starting on November 19.

The Davis Cup quarter-finals take place November 19-21, with the semi-finals following on consecutive days before the final on Sunday, 24 November.

Reigning world number one, Jannik Sinner, is set to lead defending champions Italy, who will seek to become the first team to retain the title since 2013.-BBC