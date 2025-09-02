Nana B expresses worry over low turnout in Akwatia by-election

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has expressed concern over the low voter turnout at the ongoing Akwatia by-election in the Eastern Region.

He noted that although by-elections in the past have also recorded low participation, security presence in the constituency remains strong.

He therefore called on residents to come out in their numbers to exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidate.

Mr. Boakye commended the Ghana Police Service for maintaining peace and order during the election.

“There was a venue I visited and the police was helping a woman, so there’s peace here. I would urge everybody to troop in, in their numbers and come and vote for their preferred candidate,” he urged.

By: Jacob Aggrey