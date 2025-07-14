Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong honoured as Most Outstanding Female in Media and Corporate Affairs

The General Manager of EIB Net­work, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, has been honoured as the Most Outstanding Female in Media at the 11th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards held last weekend in Accra.

Organised by the Business Executive Media Group, the award celebrates her exceptional leadership, impact, and dedication to excellence in the media industry, which spans over 26 years.

The awards scheme recognizes women who have contributed signifi­cantly to their fields of endeavour.

Receiving the recognition, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong urged young Profes­sionals to put God first in all they do and secondly to develop themselves and hone their crafts to excellent levels.

Sharing what the award meant to her, she said, she dedicates the award to all the businesses and media plat­forms that have contributed to her journey.

As a gender advocate and Founder/ President of Women in Sustainability Africa, she urged all women and “he for she” champions to stand together and lift women up in all endeavors.

“We give God the glory for this. We must seek the kingdom of God first, very important that our spirit and our life is well aligned to God’s purpose before we leave this earth,” she said.

She noted that “many times in the corporate circles and with all the busy stuff happening around us we forget where we came from and where we will go beyond this life.”

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition and pledged to continuously impact any space she finds herself in.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, an ac­complished media practitioner who celebrates 26 years’ experience in media this year, is the General Manag­er of EIB Network, an Entrepreneur, an International Trade & Business Con­sultant, a philanthropist and also an ordained Pastor of Eternal Life Church Global.

Nana is also the Founder/President/ Convener of Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA).

WiSA is defined by collaboration. It is a coordinating Pan-African Organ­isation that works with other CSOs, corporate institutions, local and Inter­national Development Organisations to bring all women and women groups together (especially those at the grassroots level) to foster the achieve­ment of the Sustainability Develop­ment Goals (SDGs) across Africa.

WiSA stands for the development of new perspectives and catalytic ideas towards accelerating growth for the achievement of the SDGs including gender inequality, launching a cam­paign to intentionally include men in the empowerment of women and har­nessing the role of women as source of labour.