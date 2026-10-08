Nandom Traditional Council announces death of Regent 

The Nandom Traditional Council in the Upper West Region has announced the death of the Regent of the Council, Mr David Chemogoh Aasonaa Delle, at the age of 81.

Mr Delle died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2026, after a short illness, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Nandom Traditional Council.

The statement described the late Regent as a distinguished custodian of Nandom’s customs and traditions and a pillar of the Nandom Traditional Area.

It said he served the area with “unwavering dedication, wisdom, humility and integrity,” adding that his death was a monumental and irreparable loss to the Royal Family, the Traditional Council and the people of Nandom.

The statement, signed by the Relations Officer at the Office of the Nandom Naa, Okyeame Frempa Taatuo, said the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chier VIII, together with the Royal Family and the Traditional Council, extended their condolences to all who mourned the late Regent.

It said funeral and burial arrangements would be announced in accordance with custom and tradition in due course.

The Council also appealed to the general public to observe the mourning period and remember the bereaved family and the people of Nandom in their prayers.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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