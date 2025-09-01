National Peace Council has a critical role to play in ensuring peaceful elections – Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Former government spokesperson on governance and security, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has emphasised that the National Peace Council has a critical role to play in ensuring peaceful elections in Ghana.

He explained that engaging political actors was important because it reminded citizens that elections were about electing representatives in Parliament through a peaceful and violence-free process.

“If we say we are a country of peace, then this election must be another test to prove that. We must not repeat the unfortunate incidents we saw in Ablekuma North,” he said.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah added that investigations into the incident were ongoing and should be closely monitored.

in an interview with Channelone TV, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been working to remind constituents of the achievements of the late MP, Ernest Kumi.

He urged voters to support the NPP candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, to continue Kumi’s legacy.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah rejected suggestions that the party was seeking sympathy votes, stressing that the NPP had already won the seat in the December 2024 general elections.

“The court case that dragged on for six months was only resolved three weeks before Ernest passed away. That shows clearly that the seat belongs to the NPP,” he stated.

He emphasised that while ensuring peace was a shared responsibility, the National Peace Council remained central in guiding political actors to maintain calm before, during, and after the polls.

By: Jacob Aggrey