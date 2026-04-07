National Theatre strategic plan launched to boost growth and innovation

The National Theatre of Ghana has launched a new five year strategic plan aimed at repositioning the institution to operate efficiently, promote Ghanaian culture, and achieve long term sustainability.

The plan, which covers the period 2026 to 2030, outlines key strategies to strengthen operations, improve infrastructure, expand audience reach, and promote innovation in the creative arts sector.

It also seeks to reduce reliance on government funding by encouraging partnerships and supporting talent development.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Director of Culture and Creative Arts at the Ministry, Mr Divine Owusu Ansah highlighted the significance of the initiative.

She noted that the Acting Executive Director and the Board were taking bold steps to transform the theatre, stressing that the long held belief that the institution could not be sustainable without heavy government support was gradually changing.

She explained that the plan was designed to restore the National Theatre to its past glory as a leading cultural institution that promotes Ghana’s rich heritage and projects it to the world.

She commended the National Dance Company for representing Ghana in India in February 2026, where their performance showcased Ghanaian traditions and strengthened cultural ties.

She expressed confidence that the implementation of the plan would promote creativity, innovation, and collaboration, while praising the leadership of the Acting Executive Director, Henry Herbert Malm, for his commitment to institutional development.

The Acting Executive Director, Mr Malm, indicated that the plan had been developed with the support of consultants and had already been shared with staff before its official launch.

He explained that the engagement with staff was to ensure that everyone understood the vision and contributed to its implementation, adding that management was determined to build a better National Theatre.

He expressed appreciation to the Minister, her deputies, the Ministry, the Board, and consultants for their contributions toward the development of the plan.

He added that the goal of management and the Board was to ensure the theatre operates efficiently in the digital era while remaining relevant to stakeholders.

The Board Chair, Korkor Amarteifio, described the plan as a product of careful analysis and alignment with national and global priorities.

She noted that the theatre must go beyond artistic excellence to focus on sustainability, innovation, and audience growth.

She added that the plan would guide efforts to attract partnerships, develop skills in the creative industry, and position the theatre as a strong platform for cultural expression.

By: Jacob Aggrey