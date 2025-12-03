NCOM calls for enquiry into killings at mining sites

The National Coalition on Mining (NCOM) has called on the government to establish a commission of enquiry to investigate the killings of 12 citizens at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi concession and Newmont Ghana Gold Limited’s Ntotroso concession. In a statement shared with the Ghana News Agency, NCOM welcomed the President’s directive for investigations but emphasized that a commission of enquiry would fully unravel the incidents, identify perpetrators, and recommend compensation for the bereaved families.

NCOM urged the Ministries of Defence and Interior to immediately withdraw military and police personnel from all mining sites, arguing that their presence in private concessions has caused more harm than good, resulting in deaths and escalating tensions within host communities. The Coalition also called for full public disclosure of the terms under which security forces operate at mining sites, including their rules of engagement and use of arms.

The group stressed that the government must adhere to international human rights protocols and ensure that communities are protected from all forms of harm, including from state security agencies. “NCOM believes every Ghanaian deserves to live in a safe environment while going about their duties. The state must not only protect corporate interests but ensure its citizens are safe from state security agencies,” the statement emphasised.

The call comes in response to incidents on January 18, when soldiers guarding AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi concession shot dead nine suspected small-scale miners, and on January 9, when three young men were killed at Newmont’s Ahafo concession for alleged trespassing. NCOM described these incidents as part of a disturbing trend of state security involvement in violence against citizens in mining communities.

Expressing concern over the growing militarization of private mining sites, the Coalition noted that many companies host or plan to host military bases on their concessions. It urged the government to take urgent action to curb the abuse of citizens by multinational mining firms aided by state security operatives.

