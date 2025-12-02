Netherlands Donates Security Scanners to NACOC

The Netherlands government has donated two full-body security scanners to the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) to detect prohibited and concealed items and strengthen Ghana’s border security.

The equipment—a full-body scanner and a baggage scanner—was formally presented to officials in Accra yesterday, reflecting the long-standing cooperation between Ghana and the Netherlands in tackling transnational crime.

Speaking at the presentation, the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Foort Van Oosten, expressed pride in the partnership, stating that the scanners would play a critical role in detecting concealed items and enhancing security checks at Ghana’s entry points.

He reportedly said: “We are very proud, on behalf of the Netherlands, the team, the embassy and the Ministry of Justice and Security, to present these scanners.”

Mr Van Oosten explained that although the scanners were procured by the Netherlands, their successful operation would depend on Ghana’s capacity to deploy and maintain them efficiently. He noted that the equipment would aid both countries in addressing trafficking routes between Ghana and the Netherlands. He described the scanners as an important tool in preventing the illicit movement of persons and goods and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deeper cooperation with Ghanaian security agencies.

A formal handover document was presented to the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Okudzeto Ablakwa, marking the official transfer of ownership.

Mr Mubarak commended the Netherlands government for the equipment and assured them that the scanners would be handled with utmost care and put to effective use to enhance security at the country’s airports. He further pledged that Ghana would train the appropriate personnel, equipping them with the necessary skills to operate the scanners efficiently and ensure their long-term functionality.

The presentation was also attended by the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, and other representatives of NACOC, security agencies, and partners involved in anti-trafficking initiatives.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

