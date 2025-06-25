 NIA workers lay down tools over Operational Support allowance

Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have begun an indefinite strike due to the Ministry of Finance’s failure to pay their Operational Support Allowance (OSA).

This strike has left many appli­cants stranded at various offices, as they are unable to collect their Ghana Cards or apply for new ones due to the lack of staff in their various offices.

The Divisional Executive Council of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the NIA announced the strike on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, following a final round of discussions with the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement jointly issued and signed by Divisional Chairman, Mr Francis Bangfudeme Nyuzaghl

and Divisional Secretary, Mr Adu Kyeremeh Kwabena, the union described the decision as difficult but necessary.

The union noted the ministry’s lack of a definitive commitment or timeline regarding the payment of the OSA, which is the only allowance that NIA staff receive to supplement their low basic pay.

They explained that this allow­ance was the result of extensive negotiations that concluded in July 2024 between a government team, including members from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance and representatives of the union.

The union said that payment of the allowance began in Au­gust 2024 and continued through December 2024; however, these payments had not been made since January 2025.

“Throughout this period, staff have exercised considerable patience and restraint, largely out of respect for assurances from NIA Management, who communicat­ed that tireless efforts were being made to resolve the matter and resume payments, yet nothing has been done,” the union said.

The statement that the union’s repeated follow-ups, constructive engagement, and demonstrated willingness to cooperate in good faith had regrettably not been met with the urgency and seriousness this issue demands.

“This industrial action is not taken lightly. It reflects the deep frustration of staff who have endured this situation for far too long amidst persistent neglect. Consequently, all PSWU members at the NIA are directed to withdraw their services indefinitely, starting Tuesday, June 24, 2025, until our legitimate concerns are addressed and outstanding payments resumed.

“We urge all members to remain united, peaceful, and law-abiding throughout this period. The Union remains open to constructive dialogue, provided such discussions lead to prompt and full payment of the Operational Support Allowance as negotiated, agreed and signed,” the statement said.

However, when The Ghanaian Times contacted the Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate at the NIA, Mr William Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, he promised to get back , however as of the time of filling this report at 5:30pm he had not.