Nii Lante Vanderpuye calls for punitive action against soldier who assaulted the Joy News journalist

The former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency and National Coordinator for the Disaster Resilience Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against the soldier who allegedly assaulted a Joy News journalist during the demolition of a facility around Spintex in Accra on July 30.

The structures is said to belong to popular businessman, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

Condemning the incident, Mr. Vanderpuye, stated that no one deserves to be assaulted in the line of duty.

He described the attack as unacceptable and insisted that it should not be excused under any circumstance.

“No government in its right sense would endorse, sanction, or approve of any wanton disregard for the rights of a journalist,”.

“I will never support, approve of, or justify any form of assault on any individual without cause” he affirmed.

He further explained that such misconduct is often the result of over-excited and irresponsible behavior by some security personnel, and it should not be viewed as a government policy or directive.

Mr. Vanderpuye stressed that even when security officers are provoked, their response must remain within legal and ethical limits.

“You don’t just attack someone and violate their fundamental freedoms and expect to walk away free,” he stated.

He emphasized that all forms of assault, whether from a civilian, a security officer, or even between civilians are wrong and must be condemned.

He urged the Ghana Armed Forces to follow the example of the Ghana Police Service, which interdicted an officer involved in a similar assault during the recent election at Ablekuma North in 19 polling stations.

He expressed confidence in the military’s disciplinary structure.

“I expect the military to act just as the police did. The army has always been a disciplined institution,” he said.

Mr. Vanderpuye urged the public and state institutions to take such matters seriously and ensure that justice is served, especially when it involves press freedom and the rights of ordinary citizens.