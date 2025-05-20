Notorious armed robber to appear in court today

The alleged notorious armed robber, Adinda Abdul Mujibu, who was extradited from Togo to Ghana will make his first appearance before the Accra Circuit Court today at 9am.

Mujibu, also known as Adinda Akpo Abdo, was alleged to be the man terrorising residents in plush neighbourhoods in Accra.

He was arrested in Lomé, Togo on May 14, 2025 by a joint Ghana-Togo police in an opera­tion that lasted about six months.

The operation was carried out under the 2003 West African Po­lice Chiefs Committee agreement, with support from Interpol.

A five-member team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Lydia Yaako Donkor, who is the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations De­partment (CID), travelled to the Togolese capital aboard a military aircraft to complete the transfer.

The suspect was handed over by Togolese officials led by Com­missaire Principal de Police, Asi Elu-Ani, in the presence of staff from the Ghana Embassy.

The suspect, Mujibu is be­lieved to have led a group respon­sible for a series of robberies in East Legon, Cantonments, Ridge, Tesano, Airport Residential Area and Adjiriganor between 2022 and 2024.

CCTV footage showing a man believed to be him in action was widely circulated online, triggering public alarm and an intensified search for his arrest.

He is said to have operated under several aliases, including Rashid Bawa, Maxwell, Papa Rich and Dawa.

Police says he fled Ghana in 2023 after narrowly escaping arrest during an operation, and was later found to be holding both Ghanaian and Togolese identifica­tion documents.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Adabraka District Court on September 5, 2024, followed by an Interpol Red Notice.

He was eventually arrested in Lomé on January 10, 2025.

