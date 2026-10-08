NPP mourns Ambassador Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced with profound sorrow the passing of Ambassador Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, describing him as an eminent statesman, distinguished patriot, and one of the founding pillars of the party.

In a statement issued by the party, Ambassador Odoi-Sykes was eulogized for dedicating several decades of his life to the service of Ghana and the cause of democratic governance.

“His constant dedication to public service, constitutional democracy, and principled political leadership earned him the admiration and respect of colleagues across the political divide,” the statement said.

Ambassador Odoi-Sykes served as Member of Parliament for Ashiedu Keteke, now Odododiodio, during the Third Republic, where he rose to become Minority Leader of Parliament. He was noted for his exemplary parliamentary leadership and advocacy for democratic ideals.

As a founding father of the NPP, he played a pivotal role in laying the institutional and ideological foundations of the party.

His leadership as National Chairman from 1998 to 2001 was instrumental in uniting and strengthening the NPP, culminating in its historic electoral victory in the year 2000 and the first democratic transfer of power between political parties under the Fourth Republic.

Following that landmark achievement, he continued his service to the Republic as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 2001 to 2006, where he represented the nation with distinction and enhanced Ghana’s diplomatic relations abroad.

The party noted that throughout his lifetime, Ambassador Odoi-Sykes served on numerous national and party committees, offering wise counsel, strategic leadership and invaluable institutional memory.

“His integrity, humility, intellect, and constant commitment to Ghana’s democratic development will remain an enduring source of inspiration for present and future generations,” the NPP said.

“His passing marks the end of an illustrious chapter in Ghana’s political history. The nation has lost a distinguished public servant, while the New Patriotic Party has lost one of its most respected elder statesmen and steadfast architects.”

The party extended its deepest condolences to his wife, children, the entire Odoi-Sykes family, friends, and associates.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life exceptionally lived in faithful service to God, country, and the Party. Ambassador Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes has indeed paid his dues, and his legacy of principled leadership, patriotism, and selfless service will forever remain etched in the annals of Ghana’s democratic history.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his memory keep inspiring generations yet unborn,” the statement concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme