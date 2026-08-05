NPP questions government’s GH¢2 diesel relief and energy levy policy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the government’s planned GH¢2 per litre reduction in diesel prices, saying the measure is temporary and does not fully offset the increase in fuel prices over the past year and a half.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2026, Chairman of the NPP Policy Co-ordination Committee and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said diesel prices remained significantly higher than they were in January 2025 despite the announced reduction.

According to him, petrol sold for about GH¢15.13 per litre and diesel for about GH¢15.49 per litre in January 2025, while current prices remained above those levels even after the proposed relief.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the reduction “cushions part of the increase that has already happened” but does not reverse it.

The NPP criticised the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, saying the government imposed an additional GH¢1 levy on every litre of petroleum products in June 2025.

He noted that the levy took effect on July 16, 2025 and remained in force.

According to him, consumers had continued to pay the additional levy and were now receiving only a temporary reduction on diesel, while petrol prices were not benefiting from the same intervention.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah further argued that the diesel relief carried a fiscal cost because it reduced revenue that could otherwise be used for energy sector debt payments, road maintenance and deficit reduction.

He estimated that the latest intervention could cost about GH¢400 million in foregone revenue for one month.

The party also raised concerns about amendments passed by Parliament on July 31, 2026, which increased the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy on fuel oil and extended the Road Fund Levy to fuel oil.

While acknowledging the government’s effort to stop tax evasion, the NPP said the refund system for eligible industrial users had not yet been fully explained.

The party questioned how consumers who eventually bear the cost through higher prices would be compensated if companies later received refunds.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also referred to a recent World Bank assessment that downgraded Ghana’s Energy Sector Recovery Programme from “Moderately Satisfactory” to “Unsatisfactory”.

He said the downgrade highlighted persistent losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company and pointed to delayed reforms and governance challenges.

The NPP called on the government to publish the full fuel price build-up, disclose the source of financing for the diesel relief, provide details of any budgetary provision for the measure and explain how transport fares and prices of essential goods would be affected.

The party further proposed a transparent and rules-based fuel price intervention system with published fiscal limits, targeted support for public transport, food distribution, agriculture and fishing, and automatic sunset clauses linked to crude oil prices and exchange rates.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the NPP would pursue the matter in Parliament by filing urgent questions on the financing of the diesel relief and the continued application of the GH¢1 fuel levy.

He added that the party would monitor fuel levy collections, refunds to industry and movements in pump prices and would engage transport unions, businesses and consumer groups on the impact of current fuel policies.

By: Jacob Aggrey