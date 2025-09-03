NPP to file complaint against NDC’s Sofo Azorka

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will lodge a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 1st National Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka, over alleged threats and acts of violence.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said Chief Sofo Azorka and the Abuakwa North Constituency Communication Officer of the NDC, Alhaji Abdul Wahab Amadu, had issued death threats against some of its senior members.

Those threatened include the Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, and Hon. Frank Annor Dompreh.

The Party also accused Chief Azorka and his group of physically attacking its 3rd National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu.

According to the NPP, such actions undermine Ghana’s democratic progress and could fuel insecurity, especially as the country recently slipped in the Global Peace Index rankings.

The Party is therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police to arrest and investigate Chief Sofo Azorka, Alhaji Abdul Wahab, and others seen in videos circulating in the media.

It stressed that the alleged violent conduct was reckless and must be investigated and punished.

By: Jacob Aggrey