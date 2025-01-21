NPP UK branch denies misappropriation of campaign funds

The United Kingdom branch of the New Patri­otic Party (NPP UK) has denied media reports of misap­propriation of funds meant for supporting a strategic communi­cation project for the 2024 general election.

According to the Branch Ex­ecutive Committee, the recordings in circulation were just 30 minutes of a five-hour meeting shared by unknown people to cause disaffec­tion for the branch.

A statement signed by Felix Hamilton, Deputy Secretary, NPP UK, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the chairman has been offered the opportuni­ty to account for the funds at a meeting, clearing all doubts about misappropriation.

It said the chairman was able to account for funds entrusted to him for the seven-week communication strategy, which targeted the mid­dle-class voters in Ghana ahead of the election.

The expenditure was mainly on airtime for radio and television for the dissemination of messages on the importance of credit scoring policy in Ghana, Ghana card or fi­nancial inclusion, and the challeng­es that COVID-19 posed to the economy, the statement said.

“The chairman further indicat­ed that no funds were diverted or misappropriated.”

“A detailed budget breakdown confirmed that every expenditure aligned with the objectives of the campaign,” it said.

A committee had been set up to investigate the source of the leaked recording with possible sanctions.

The statement clarified that funds secured for the communica­tion strategy were entirely separate from resources allocated for the adopted constituency by the NPP UK branch.

“The adopted constituency had its own committee and indepen­dent funding managed by the NPP UK Branch Constituency Adop­tion Committee,” it said.

The statement said the NPP UK Branch remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability.

It added, “We urge all party members and stakeholders to focus on the collective goal of supporting the NPP’s success in uniting and building the party together for future success.”

“Let us not allow these distrac­tions to detract us from the vital work ahead.”