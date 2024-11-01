NPP will not take Volta Region for granted – Dr Richard Ahiagbah

The Volta Regional Secre­tariat of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed satisfaction about the gradual acceptance of the party in the region.

It assured that the party would not take the support for granted and asked that the support shown to the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his recent tour of the Volta Region should translate to votes for him and the party.

During a press conference held in Ho yesterday, Dr Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communi­cations Director of the NPP, said since 1992, the people of the Volta Region have consistently support­ed the NDC.

He however, stated that the loyalty had been taken for granted, as the NDC had neglected the re­gion’s development over the years.

Dr Ahiagbah emphasised that despite the steadfast support from the Volta Region, the NDC had not reciprocated in a manner befit­ting a political party that values its stronghold.

“This neglect serves as a com­pelling reason for the electorate to reconsider their allegiance and support Dr Bawumia and the NPP instead,” he said.

He further noted that although the NPP had not garnered as much support from the region as the NDC, whenever the NPP had been in power, the Volta Region had reaped significant benefits from various development initiatives.

“It is becoming increasingly ev­ident to the residents that the NPP is better equipped to tackle their developmental challenges com­pared to the NDC, which primar­ily relies on their votes to secure electoral victories,” he said.

According to the NPP Commu­nication Director, politics was all about bringing development to the electorates, which saw a change in the voting behaviour of the people of the Volta Region in the 2020 general elections when the NPP won the Hohoe seat for the first time, and had significant improve­ment of votes in Ketu-North Constituency, which gave the NPP 14.1 per cent of the total vote cast in the region.

Dr Ahiagbah observed that the Volta Region was experiencing an electoral revival led by the youth and the middle class as being experienced across the country, and said the youth and people of the Volta Region had embraced Dr Bawumia and the NPP for the fourth industrial-era and technol­ogy programmes designed to put Ghanaians, particularly the youth at the forefront of global compe­tition.

He said the NPP government was noted for its social interven­tion programmes that transformed the lives of Ghanaians, and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government with Dr Bawumia did not depart from implementa­tion of such policies, which led to the introduction of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) which ben­efited over five million Ghanaian youths.

Dr Ahiagbah said the NDC could not justify the loyalty of the people of the Volta Region, and ignored the region regarding the choice of a running mate, which the NDC avoided its stronghold while at the same time the NPP prioritised its stronghold, the Ashanti Region and chose Dr Mat­thew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to Dr Bawumia.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO