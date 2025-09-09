NPP’s Henry Nana Boakye accuses Police of selective justice

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has accused the Ghana Police Service of showing bias and practicing selective justice in handling cases involving political parties.

On his facebook wall, he expressed disappointment that almost a week after the NPP lodged a complaint against Chief Sofo Azorka and Alhaji Abdul Wahab for allegedly issuing death threats during the Akwatia by-election, the police have failed to act.

The alleged threats, according to him, were directed at the NPP’s Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and himself.

He contrasted this with what he described as the swift action of the police in arresting the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman over misdemeanour charges, denying him sufficient legal representation, and arraigning him before court within 48 hours.

“The hypocrisy and selective justice of the Ghana Police must cease immediately,” Nana Boakye said.

He warned that such conduct undermines public confidence in the police and poses a threat to national security.

He further urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to act fairly and not allow the Police Service to be used as an extension of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Nana Boakye, the NPP will not sit idle and will in the coming days take steps to resist what he called “open bias” and the “unfair application of the law.”

“We have a democracy to protect,” he stressed.

By: Jacob Aggrey