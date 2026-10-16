NSA extends 2026/2027 National service registration deadline to October 23

The National Service Authority (NSA) has extended the registration deadline for the 2026/2027 national service year from October 15, to Friday, October 23, 2026.

In a statement dated October 16, 2026, the Authority said the extension was intended to give eligible National Service Personnel who had not completed their registration additional time to do so.

It urged all affected personnel to take advantage of the extension and complete their registration before the new deadline to avoid any inconvenience.

The NSA advised personnel to follow the prescribed registration procedures and ensure that all required steps were completed.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient registration process for all eligible personnel.

By: Jacob Aggrey