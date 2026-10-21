Obuasi SHS sexual misconduct allegations: Muntaka assures of impartial Police probe

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, has assured Ghanaians that the Ghana Police Service will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Zakaria Abdulai.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee yesterday, the Minister expressed confidence in the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, insisting that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

He said he trusted the CID boss to ensure that the case was handled professionally and in accordance with the law.

Muntaka acknowledged that the legal process could be slow, explaining that the courts were on vacation when the matter first came to the attention of the authorities.

However, he maintained that efforts were being made to ensure the case was properly handled.

The allegations came to public attention following an investigative report by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, which raised concerns about alleged sexual abuse involving female students at the school.

Reports indicated that about 19 students had been affected by allegations including rape, sexual harassment and other forms of abuse.

The reports also raised questions about whether complaints had been made to school authorities before the matter became public.

The allegations prompted calls for an independent investigation and measures to protect the students from possible intimidation or retaliation.

The Ghana Education Service was reported to have interdicted Zakaria Abdulai while investigations were initiated.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, and the headmaster’s guilt must be established through due process.

By: Jacob Aggrey