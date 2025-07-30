Oil-producing communities in Western Region to benefit from sea defense and social projects – Prez Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that coastal communities in the Western Region affected by oil and gas activities will see direct improvements in infrastructure, sea defense, and social services under his next development agenda.

The president made it clear that the discovery of petroleum in the region must be a blessing and not a burden.

He stated that towns like Essiama and Anochie, located in the oil-producing enclaves, would benefit from better roads, bridges, schools, health facilities, and agribusiness support as part of the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

He explained that the government is expanding sea defense projects along the coast to protect fishing communities from tidal wave erosion.

These efforts, he noted are also aimed at preserving marine livelihoods and supporting the coastal economy.

President Mahama revealed that the government will establish a dedicated oil and gas services hub at the Takoradi Port through a public-private partnership.

He said the expansion of the port would include new container terminals and dry bulk facilities to boost exports and reduce delays for vessels.

He added that the (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2013 (L.I. 2204) would be strengthened to ensure young people in the Western Region gain access to petroleum jobs, contracts, and technical training.

The president also announced that the Ministry of Energy had been directed to renegotiate land arrangements with landowners around the planned petroleum hub.

He said the government will release unused portions of land back to communities and pay compensation for land that will be used, starting with 5,000 hectares instead of the initially acquired 20,000 hectares.

He stressed that oil wealth must translate into better living conditions for the people whose lands and livelihoods are affected by exploration and production activities.

By Jacob Aggrey