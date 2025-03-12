Opportunities for young people in a circular economy: Tekcycle shows the way

Tekcycle Ghana Lim­ited, a KIC supported agribusiness startup, says it is poised to transforming the detergent industry by converting discarded pineapple waste into biodegradable cleaning products.

Co-founded by Najat Hamid Mohammed, the company is driven by innovation and sustain­ability, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemi­cal-based detergents.

With a strong focus on promoting a circular economy, Tekcycle is reducing environmen­tal waste while creating economic opportunities, particularly for young women in Ghana.

The team joined the Agri­Tech Challenge Classic and were coached by the Programme technical team from Kwame Nk­rumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

They received $20,000 at the final pitch event for their inno­vation.

Speaking on the company’s mission, Co-founder, Najat Ha­mid Mohammed, stated, “At Tek­cycle, we see waste as an oppor­tunity. By converting pineapple waste into biodegradable cleaning products, we are not only tackling environmental pollution but also creating sustainable job opportu­nities for young people in Ghana. With KIC’s support, we are scal­ing our innovation to promote a cleaner and greener future.”

He said through KIC’s men­torship and funding, Tekcycle expanded its operations, refined its business model, and strength­ened its supply chain to reach a broader market.

“By producing high-perfor­mance, eco-friendly detergents, the startup is not only preserv­ing the environment but also fostering economic independence for women entrepreneurs,” she added.

She stated that “As a fe­male-led business, Tekcycle is making a significant impact on women’s empowerment by creating employment opportu­nities and leadership roles for women in the green economy. Kosmos Innovation Centre is actively supporting women-led enterprises like Tekcycle to drive sustainable change within the agricultural sector.”

Moreover, Ms Mohammed said “with continuous support from Kosmos Innovation Centre and the Mastercard Foundation, Tekcycle is set to lead the way in Ghana’s green innovation movement, proving that sustainability, inclusivity, and business success can go hand in hand.”

The KIC Agritech Chal­lenge Pro is an accelerator programme aiming to support young entrepreneurs to launch and grow commercially viable, scalable solutions to key prob­lems in the agricultural sector.