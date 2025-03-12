Opportunities for young people in a circular economy: Tekcycle shows the way
Tekcycle Ghana Limited, a KIC supported agribusiness startup, says it is poised to transforming the detergent industry by converting discarded pineapple waste into biodegradable cleaning products.
Co-founded by Najat Hamid Mohammed, the company is driven by innovation and sustainability, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical-based detergents.
With a strong focus on promoting a circular economy, Tekcycle is reducing environmental waste while creating economic opportunities, particularly for young women in Ghana.
The team joined the AgriTech Challenge Classic and were coached by the Programme technical team from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
They received $20,000 at the final pitch event for their innovation.
Speaking on the company’s mission, Co-founder, Najat Hamid Mohammed, stated, “At Tekcycle, we see waste as an opportunity. By converting pineapple waste into biodegradable cleaning products, we are not only tackling environmental pollution but also creating sustainable job opportunities for young people in Ghana. With KIC’s support, we are scaling our innovation to promote a cleaner and greener future.”
He said through KIC’s mentorship and funding, Tekcycle expanded its operations, refined its business model, and strengthened its supply chain to reach a broader market.
“By producing high-performance, eco-friendly detergents, the startup is not only preserving the environment but also fostering economic independence for women entrepreneurs,” she added.
She stated that “As a female-led business, Tekcycle is making a significant impact on women’s empowerment by creating employment opportunities and leadership roles for women in the green economy. Kosmos Innovation Centre is actively supporting women-led enterprises like Tekcycle to drive sustainable change within the agricultural sector.”
Moreover, Ms Mohammed said “with continuous support from Kosmos Innovation Centre and the Mastercard Foundation, Tekcycle is set to lead the way in Ghana’s green innovation movement, proving that sustainability, inclusivity, and business success can go hand in hand.”
The KIC Agritech Challenge Pro is an accelerator programme aiming to support young entrepreneurs to launch and grow commercially viable, scalable solutions to key problems in the agricultural sector.