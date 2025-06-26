OSP Appeals High Court Ruling in Sarfo-Kantanka Bribery Case

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed an appeal challenging the decision of the High Court in Kumasi, which acquitted and discharged Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben, Ashanti Region.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka was seen in a widely circulated video demanding refunds from assembly members following the rejection of his nomination.

He was subsequently charged with 26 counts of corruption, alleging he paid bribes to influence the outcome.

The trial judgment, initially ready for delivery in November 2024, was delayed after the presiding judge was transferred on the scheduled date to be read. The judgment was ultimately delivered on 26 May 2025.

The Court held that the video did not establish a direct link to the alleged bribery. The OSP, disagreeing with the ruling, argues that the judgment is inconsistent with the weight of the evidence and that the trial judge erred on key legal and factual issues.

The OSP believes justice was not served and has taken steps to challenge the decision at the appellate level.