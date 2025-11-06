OSP freezes over GH₵100m in assets linked to Former NPA CEO

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has frozen assets valued at more than GH₵100 million and US$100,000 in connection with the ongoing prosecution of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, and nine others.

According to a statement from the OSP, the seized properties include real estate holdings, fuel stations, and logistics vehicles believed to be connected to an alleged grand extortion and money laundering scheme.

The OSP explained that the move is in line with its powers under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), which allows the preservation of suspected proceeds of crime until a final decision is made by the court.

So far, the OSP has secured court confirmation for the seizure of several vehicles, including five HOWO SINOTRUK fuel tanker trucks and one HOWO SITRAK articulator head with fuel tanker semi-trailer.

Other assets yet to be confirmed by the court include a Mercedes Benz GLE 450, several parcels of land in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, and multiple filling stations under the name “Kings Energy” located at Lapaz, Dansoman, Opeikuma, and Millennium City.

Luxury apartments and developments in prime areas such as East Legon, Airport Residential, Roman Ridge, and Adenta have also been listed among the frozen properties.

These include units in The Signature Apartments, The Monarch, The Address, The Bantree, Beyond Residence, and The Atlas projects.

The OSP noted that efforts are still underway to identify and trace additional assets connected to the case as investigations continue.

The prosecution of Dr. Hamid and his associates follows what the OSP describes as a major anti-corruption drive to uncover illicit wealth acquired through abuse of public office.

More updates are expected as the case progresses in court.

By: Jacob Aggrey