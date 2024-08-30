Otto Addo names squad for Angola, Niger AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quali­fiers against Angola and Niger in September.

The biggest call in yesterday’s list unveiled at a press conference was the return of Athletic Bilbao star, Inaki Williams, and R.S.C. Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed­Ashimeru, to the squad.

The Black Stars will open their 2025 AFCON qualifying cam­paign against the Palancas Negras of Angola on September 5, at the Baba YaraSports Stadium, followed by an away game against the Ménas of Niger in the North­ern Moroccan city of Berkane, four days later.

Coach Addo’s squad has right back Kingsley Schindler of Turkish side,Samsunspor, also returning to the team after missing back-to-back wins over the Eagles of Mali and the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Conspicuously missing in the squad were club-less skipper of the team, Andre Dede Ayew and Beşiktaş defender, Daniel Amartey.

What this mean is that the duo would miss four competitive outings under Coach Otto Addo, having been left out of the 2026 qualifiers against Mali and the Central Africa Republic.

Other notable absentees from the squad includes Auxerre left-back, Gideon Mensah, who has been sidelined with injury, Olympique Lyon winger, Ernest Nuamah, Atalanta midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana, and South­ampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana and Salis Abdul Samed.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s shot-stopper, Frederick Asare, comes in again as the only lo­cal-based player.

In-form Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have all consolidated their places in the latest squad.

The team would hold its first training session on Monday September 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 5pm.

Coach Addo is expected to have a full house in camp by the eve­ning of Monday, September 2, for the trip to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue training at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the team’s media officer, Henry Asante Twum, the team’s technical team has decid­ed to open the first day training to the media and the general public. Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:Lawrence Ati-Zi­gi, Joseph Wollacott, Frederick Asare Defenders:Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Mo­hammed Salisu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer An­nan, and Kingsley Schindler.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Abu Francis, Elisha Owusu and Majeed­Ashimeru

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, An­toine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, Brandon Thomas-As­ante and Ibrahim Osman.

