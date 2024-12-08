Over 3 million expected to vote in Ashanti

In the Ashanti Region, 3,019,178 were registered to vote in polling centers numbering 7,100 across the 47 constituencies.

There are 142 candidates contesting for the 47 parliamentary seats in the region.

Out of the number, there are 23 females and 22 are Independent candidates.

As at 8:00am, most of the principal streets in the metropolis were empty and quiet as people had trooped to voting centers.

Adum, is the central business hub of Kumasi noted for its bustling atmosphere, but a visit to the place at about 7:15am saw an almost empty space.

Voting started at 7:00am in all the polling stations visited.



FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI