PAC commends Tamale Technical University for exemplary financial management

​The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Abena Osei Asare, has commended officials of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) for their strong fiscal discipline and sound financial management.

​Appearing before the Committee at Parliament House on Thursday to address findings in the Auditor-General’s 2023 and 2024 reports, external auditors confirmed that TaTU’s financial records were in good order with no noted infractions.

The Chairperson described the performance of Prof. IMORO IBN SAEED BASHIRU and his management team, who had been in office for just over a year and four months, as remarkable.

​Also appearing before the Committee were officials from Ho, Accra, Sunyani, Koforidua, Kumasi, and Cape Coast Technical Universities, alongside the University of Natural Resources and Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University.

​Separately, the Vice Chancellor of Bolga Technical University, Prof. Samuel Alnna, reported a surplus of GH¢35 million—an increase of over 2000 percent—derived mainly from school fees and donor funding.

The Committee is expected to conclude its public hearings on the Auditor-General’s 2024 reports, with examinations of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Ministry of Education.